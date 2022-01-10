Meat seized and destroyed from open shops, owners fined

Vellore :





The owners were fined Rs 2,000 each. Vellore SP Rajesh Kannan had ordered that cases be registered against those found wandering without reason during Sunday lockdown and that additional fines on defaulters. In the neighbouring Ranipet district, Collector D Baskara Pandian went on rounds to check the status of the lockdown and those found wandering were rounded up and their vaccination statuses checked on the spot. Those not vaccinated were given the jabs too.

Officials seized meat from two shops in Sathuvachary for opening businesses during the lockdown on Sunday and warned the owners of sealing their shops if they flouted COVID norms again. Both shops, one selling mutton and the other chicken, opened for business while there was a complete lockdown in place in the State.