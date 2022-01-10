HC orders renovation of old library building in Virudhunagar district

Chennai :

Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, sitting with Justice PD Audikesavalu, passed the direction on disposing of a petition moved by M Nagarajan. The petitioner argued for the renovation of the building concerned by considering and passing necessary orders on his representation dated October 20, 2021.





“The writ petition is disposed of with a direction to the respondents to make earnest efforts to get the funds so that the old branch library building is renovated and put to use,” the bench held.





The petitioner submitted that the 55-year-old library building is not in good condition and its roof has come down. “The entire building is full of pits and damaged. The library is not safe,” the petitioner submitted.





However, Special Government Pleader Mythereye Chandru said a new building of 600 square feet was constructed by the Public Works Department with the local library authority fund in 1991 and the branch library is functional in its own building.





On recording the submissions, the bench noted that the fact regarding shifting of the library to the newly constructed building has not been disclosed by the petitioner, rather it has been suppressed. While disposing of the petition, the judges ruled that in any case, the respondents are trying even to get the funds for the renovation of the old building.