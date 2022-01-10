Air passenger held with narcotics

The Air Intelligence unit, Madurai, sleuths intercepted one male passenger about to board Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Madurai to Colombo.
Madurai: An air passenger was arrested in Madurai after being charged with illegal possession of a narcotic drug. The arrest was made on Saturday. The Air Intelligence unit, Madurai, sleuths intercepted one male passenger about to board Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Madurai to Colombo. They found two polythene pouches inside the kerosene stove he was carrying during a check. It contained substance which appears to be ‘Amphetamine,’ a narcotic. Officials seized it and arrested the passenger.
Conversations