Mon, Jan 10, 2022

Air passenger held with narcotics

Published: Jan 10,202205:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Air Intelligence unit, Madurai, sleuths intercepted one male passenger about to board Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Madurai to Colombo.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Madurai:  An air passenger was arrested in Madurai after being charged with illegal possession of a narcotic drug. The arrest was made on Saturday. The Air Intelligence unit, Madurai, sleuths intercepted one male passenger about to board Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Madurai to Colombo. They found two polythene pouches inside the kerosene stove he was carrying during a check. It contained substance which appears to be ‘Amphetamine,’ a narcotic. Officials seized it and arrested the passenger.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations