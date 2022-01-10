Theni police file cases against OPS, son

The Theni District Crime Branch police have filed a case against AIADMK coordinator and Bodinayakanur MLA O Panneerselvam and his son P Raveendranath Kumar, Theni MP, on Sunday as they were discrepancies in declaring assets at the time of filing nomination papers ahead of the elections they contested.
Madurai: The cases against OPS and his son were filed based on instructions from Theni Court, sources said. According to complainant P Milani of Palani Chettipatti, Theni, Panneerselvam as a contestant, filed an affidavit on his assets and property to prove the source of assets before the Returning Officer on March 12 in 2021. There were discrepancies in details furnished before the electoral officer on assets and loans taken from a bank. Citing these, the complainant moved the local court in Theni on December 30, 2021.
