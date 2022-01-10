Mon, Jan 10, 2022

Teacher held for sending obscene texts

Published: Jan 10,2022

The girl’s sister who saw the messages informed the parents.

Representative Image
Coimbatore: A school teacher has been arrested for sending obscene messages to a girl studying in Class 12 in a government aided school in Udumalpet in Tirupur district. The accused Ashok Kumar, 37, from Theepalapatti near Udumalpet and working as a faculty to teach Tamil had sent objectionable messages through WhatsApp to the girl student. The girl’s sister who saw the messages informed the parents. The Childline staff carried out an inquiry and lodged a complaint with AWPS on January 5. The police registered a case under Pocso Act and arrested him.

