Covid suicide pact: 2 die, 2 critical

Apprehensive of getting infected by COVID, four members of a family entered into a suicide pact, two were dead and two others hospitalised on Sunday.
Madurai: Police sources said V Jothika (24) and her son V Nithish (3) were found dead in their house, her mother N Lakshmi (46) and younger brother N Sibiraj (13) were rushed to the GRH, where they were battling for their lives. According to police, Jothika tested positive on Saturday. Initial investigations revealed that Lakshmi’s husband Nagarajan and their younger daughter Anitha died due to some ailments in the last one year. Fearing the aftermath due to her infection, the victims consumed synthetic cow dung powder.
