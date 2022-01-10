369 kg ganja seized, 10 from two cartels arrested by NCB

Chennai :

Based on specific intelligence one pick-up vehicle and a car were intercepted by the NCB Chennai officials at Karanodia Toll Plaza, Chennai. A search of the pick-up vehicle resulted in the recovery and seizure of 369 kg of ganja, concealed in 172 packets kept in 16 jute bags. The contraband loaded vehicle was escorted by the car occupied by one of the receivers of the seized ganja. At the spot, three persons were apprehended.





Based on spot interrogation, a quick follow-up was carried out by the NCB Madurai Sub Zone officials at Tiruchy and it resulted in the arrest of seven persons from a lodge. They were waiting to take the delivery of the contraband. Sustained surveillance at multiple locations was pivotal in their identification. The apprehended seven persons at Tiruchy are receivers, financers, distribution of two drug syndicates.





Apprehension of a total of 10 persons has resulted in the neutralisation of the two supply networks of ganja, including supplier, financer, carrier and distributors. The Tiruchy police team also assisted effectively in this apprehension. Two cartels of drug traffickers based at Madurai and Theni procured this stuff from Andhra Pradesh. The major portion of the seized ganja has been destined to Sri Lanka via coastal route and the remaining was meant for local distribution in Madurai and Theni.