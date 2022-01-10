Tiruvallur shows way in getting jobs for diff-abled

Chennai :

On Friday, the district administration conducted a special recruitment drive at the counselling centre for persons with disabilities during which 11 persons got placed. Of the 11 persons, three have visual impairment and four have hearing and speech impairment. Another four have locomotive disability.





Alby John, district collector said the special cell was inaugurated six months ago to get differently-abled jobs in private firms. “We are working with an NGO named ‘We are your voice’ to talk to the persons with disabilities and with the private recruiters,” he said.





Over 100 persons have got job opportunities in the last six months.