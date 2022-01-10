TN Skill Development Corpn appointed nodal agency for training programmes

Chennai :

Accordingly, the agency will focus on the standardisation of skill training programmes and identification of district-wise training institutions, both public and private, for the benefit of skill training implementing departments.





An official order from the Labour Department stated that to prepare the list of eligible institutions district wise, a committee would be formed and the panel would invite expression of interest from the institutes concerned and scrutinise the applications besides fixing the quantum of the training fee.





This will avoid the process of floating tenders by different departments, the order said. The government departments implementing major schemes of skill training programmes were asked to nominate senior officers for the panel member post.