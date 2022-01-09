Periyar statue desecrated in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore :

A life-size statue of social reformer 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy was on Sunday allegedly desecrated by miscreants at Vellalore on the city outskirts leading to tension in the town for some time.





A garland of slippers was found placed around the statue, police said.





The forehead of the statue, erected in 2005 in front of the Thanthai Periyar Library, was smeared with saffron powder, which was noticed by the residents in the early hours, police said.





On hearing about this, a group of residents and members of some outfits gathered at the place and raised slogans condemning the act and demanded that police bring the culprits to book for the disrespect shown to Periyar. Police who arrived at the scene assured action against those involved in the incident and said further investigations were on.



