Now, Tamil Nadu Polytechnic students to have practical question banks

The question bank also to be updated according to the change of syllabus

Chennai :

In view of academic loss this year too due to the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to distribute practical question banks to all polytechnic students as it was recently done for the schools.





At present, there are over 500 government, government-aided, and self-financing polytechnic colleges functioning across the State with more than 1.5 lakh students were pursuing various diploma courses.





A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next at present question bank, which was prepared by the private companies, were only available for the students.





"As the private question bank were costly, polytechnic students, who were from the poor economical background, could not offer to buy it," he said adding that the question bank, which was prepared by the government, will be based on the reduced syllabus.





Stating that the draft question bank was released in the DOTE portal for feedback and suggestions from the principals and other stakeholders concerned, he said, "The academicians were asked even to point out mistakes and corrections that have to be made in the question bank".





The official said the practical question bank book has been prepared for Civil, Mechanical, Automobile, Electrical, and Electronics Engineering, Electronics, and Communication Engineering, Instrumentation and Control Engineering, Information Technology, Mechatronics, and Robotics Engineering,





Claiming that the question bank was prepared by a panel of experts, the official said, "It would be useful for all the students from first year to final year to prepare for the upcoming semester exams, which will be held from the last week of January or February depending on the pandemic situation".





"Apart from the availability of printed question bank, the students could also download it from the DOTE portal," he said adding that if required CD format will also be available for the students, he pointed out.





He said the DOTE authorities were also planning to prepare a comprehensive question bank for all the diploma courses, covering all the portions and would be distributed to the students for the next academic year.





"The question bank will also be updated according to the change of syllabus, which would be based on the current industrial requirement," he added.