Liquor sales in TN crossed 200 crores on Saturday in view of full lockdown

Chennai :

Sources from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the monopoly agency in selling liquor in the State, said on January 8 alone the liquor sales touched Rs 217.96 crore.





Of the total revenue, the Chennai region is at the top of the list by getting revenue of Rs 50.04 crore, which was followed by the Madurai region (43.20 crore). Accordingly, liquor sales in the Tiruchy region were Rs 42.59 crore and in the Coimbatore region, it was Rs 41.28 crore. Similarly, the liquor sales in Salem touched Rs 40.85 crore.





Tasmac sources further said the usual weekend liquor sales will be between Rs 160 crore and Rs 170 crore. At present, there are about 6,000 liquor shops were functioning in the State.