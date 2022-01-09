36-yr-old guest worker murdered near Tiruverkadu

Chennai :

A 36-year-old man was found dead with injuries on his head at Tiruverkadu on Saturday and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.





The deceased was identified as Sudhir Kumar of Bihar, who had been working at a welding unit in Ambattur Industrial Estate and staying with friends at Selliamman Nagar in Ayanambakkam.





Passersby noticed a corpse amidst bushes at Perumal Agaram in Tiruverkadu on Saturday morning and alerted Tiruverkadu police.





The body was retrieved and sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. After inquiries, he was identified as Sudhir Kumar, who was working in Coimbatore and returned to the city on Friday.





Police suspect that Sudhir Kumar could have been murdered over an illicit affair and have detained his roommates for interrogation.