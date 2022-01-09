Sun, Jan 09, 2022

4 arrested for bike stunts in Thoothukudi

Published: Jan 09,202206:00 AM

Four youth were held for adventure bike riding in Thoothukudi, by risking their lives and endangering the lives of others, too.

Representative Image
Madurai:
 According to sources, J Marshal Mosa (19) of Fathima Nagar, Thoothukudi, T Snowin (19) of Indira Nagar, S Pravin Palani (20) of Muniyasamy Puram, M Kanagavel of Magilchipuram were indulged in strange acts of wheeling their bikes and charged with rash and negligent driving. 

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, when contacted on Saturday, said initially he’s aware of such an incident, which began to circulate on social media. All those youths were college-goers and to initiate action against them, a special team was formed before identifying such bikers. After enquiring, SP said the incident occurred sometime last year on South Beach road.

