Chopper makes emergency landing

Erode: A private helicopter with four people on board made an emergency landing on a farm land at Pavalakuttai village in Kadambur hills in this district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday due to bad weather. Sources said the chopper was hired by a couple from Karnataka for undergoing treatment in Kerala. When the chopper was flying over the forest areas in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), bad weather prevailed and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing. The chopper landed safely and later took off after the weather improved.
