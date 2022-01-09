Postpone civil service main exam: MNM

Chennai :





“Due to outbreak of Omicron variant COVID-19, the state government has imposed restrictions including night curfew. Even during the full lockdown on Sunday, the UPSC is conducting the exams. Considering the safety of those writing the exams, the centre should immediately postpone the examination, “ he demanded.

Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam on Saturday sought postponement of the UPSC main examination scheduled during the Pongal festival on January 15 and 16 respecting the sentiments of Tamils. “It is highly condemnable to hold the government examination on Tamil cultural festival, “ MNM vice president Thangavel said. The UPSC has announced that the civil services main examination would be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 as planned.