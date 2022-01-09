Proprietor of cracker unit arrested

Madurai :





The fateful accident claimed the lives of five workers and Saraswathi (40), who suffered fracture on her legs, is under treatment in Tirunelveli hospital, the inspector said, adding that hunt is on to nab three others who are absconding.

The arrested has been identified as Poomari (69), wife of Annamalai, Inspector K Sundarapandi said. In the wake of a complaint lodged by Panayadipatti Village Administrative Officer, a case was filed against five persons including the proprietor.