Sun, Jan 09, 2022

Proprietor of cracker unit arrested

Published: Jan 09,2022

The proprietor of the cracker unit, which suffered an explosion on Jan 5, at Panayadipatti, Virudhunagar district, has been arrested by the Elayirampannai police on Saturday.

Representative Image
Madurai: The arrested has been identified as Poomari (69), wife of Annamalai, Inspector K Sundarapandi said. In the wake of a complaint lodged by Panayadipatti Village Administrative Officer, a case was filed against five persons including the proprietor. 

The fateful accident claimed the lives of five workers and Saraswathi (40), who suffered fracture on her legs, is under treatment in Tirunelveli hospital, the inspector said, adding that hunt is on to nab three others who are absconding.

