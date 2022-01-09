3 steal Rs 2.75 lakh from truck crew, held

Vellore :





The culprits then threw chilli powder on their faces and decamped with the cash. Vadivelu complained to the Vellore north police who registered a case and on suspicion pulled in three men who were found wandering near the National theatre circle. Under interrogation they accepted that they had stolen the cash from the lorry drivers. Police recovered the Rs.2.75 lakh cash from them and handed it over to the drivers.

Police said that truck driver Vadivelu (42) of Tindivanam and co-driver Anbazhagan parked their vehicle at Konvattam onoutskirts of Vellore. Vadivelu then informed his boss that he had with him Rs 2.75 lakh the proceeds from the sale of the paddy load. Suddenly three men who came to the spot in a car attacked Vadivelu with metal rods and when Anbzhagan alerted by Vadivelu’s shouts intervened he was also assaulted.