College teachers demand pay arrears

The teachers from the newly established Navalur Kuttapattu Government Arts and Science college staged a protest demanding the fast disbursement of their pending wages for the past six months.
Thiruchirapalli: The teaching faculties who assembled in front of the college said that there were more than 60 teaching faculties who had not received their salary for the past six months. They said the college administration had petitioned several times but they failed to get a proper response. “We are just asking the salary for which we worked. The officials maintained unwanted silence on this isuue”, one of the teaching faculty members sad. They raised slogans in support of their demands.
