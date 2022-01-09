One arrested for job fraud in Vellore

Vellore :





He was also detained under the Goondas act recently. When he was released about 6 months ago, he met people and told them that he was a central jail employee and promised to get them jobsand collected cash from them. Officials said that Udayakumar collected more than Rs 8 lakhs from various people. Udayakumar also provided fake employment orders.

A person who cheated many promising to get them government jobs and bank loans was arrested by the Vellore police on Friday. Police said that Udayakumar (27) of Virupathchipuram area in Vellore had many petty cases pending against him in various police station in and around Vellore.