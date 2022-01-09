Thieves escape with 79-sovereign jewels

Thiruchirapalli :





A few days back, Sivaraj along with his family members went to Chennai and the miscreants who noticed the locked house had managed to enter into it after breaking the backdoor of the house and escaped with 79 sovereign jewels, 2 kg silver articles and a cash of Rs 10,000. CCTV footage revealed the theft a complaint was registered with the Pattukkottai Taluk police.

It is said, Sivaraj, a dentist from Pattukkottai had constructed a new house at Muthupettai-Anaikadu bypass and shifted to the house a few months ago.