Sengottai train caught in snapped wires, stopped near Aruppukottai

Madurai :





Southern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager P Ananth, Madurai, when contacted, said the RPF conducted inspection on the spot. After enquiring, he said nearly seventy meters of cable was stolen by ant-social elements and the remaining had fallen on the loco. The theft incident has been brought to the notice of local police for further investigation, the DRM said.

The express train bound for Sengottai from Chennai came to an abrupt halt near Aruppukottai in the early morning of Saturday after some breakdown. The loco became entangled in wires that fell down all of a sudden from a portion of electrification work along the Aruppukottai section. The incident occurred at around 5.30 am, and after clearing the stretch, the train departed after two hours, sources said.