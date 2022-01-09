Jallikattu must be conducted, insist Avaniyapuram locals

Madurai :

While uncertainty surrounds the conduct of Jallikattu this year, locals in Avaniyapuram are confident that the much awaited annual event would he held in their locality as per schedule on January 14.





However, people are divided over who would organize the event and on the other hand, COVID norms have also added to the uncertainty.





Be it COVID or anything else, jallikattu should be conducted with less or even without spectators.





Since the Sangham has been continuing its fight against PETA legally and upholding the rights of conducting the traditional sport of Jallikattu, it should be organised definitely as it was a matter of pride and cultural identity.





The PETA would take advantage if the jallikattu in Avaniyapuram was suspended. To register the conduct of jallikattu in Avaniyapuram, even a small number of bulls could be allowed in the event, AK Kannan, president, Thenkal Kanmai Pasana Vivasayikal matrum Prathana Jallikattu Nala Sangham, Avaniyapuram told DT Next on Saturday. With just about five days left for the event, arena arrangements are under way in Avaniyapuram, P Balachandran, a resident of Avaniyapuram said.





P Pichairajan, resident of Kanakku Pillai Street, Avaniyapuram, said arrangements were not up to scratch as doubt lingers whether the event would be organised by ‘Avaniyapuram Grama Pothumakkal’ or ‘Thenkal Pasana Sangham’ or by the district administration.





According to sources, Avaniyapuram village administrative officer has asked ‘sponsors’ to start buying prize articles to distribute it to the winning tamers and bulls excelling in the contest.





M Ramasamy, secretary of the sangham, said arrangements were going on at a slow pace, but the next few days were crucial as the preparatios would be at final stages.





The Sangham is ready to accept the conduct of jallikattu at Avaniyapuram by the district administration, he said.