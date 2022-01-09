After Pudukkottai incident, DGP orders safety audit of all firing ranges in State

Chennai :

Following the death of a 11-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet from a shooting range in Pudukkottai, DGP C Sylendra Babu formed a committee to audit all ranges in the State to prevent such mishaps in future.





The committee headed by ADGP Amal Raj, Director of Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Vandalur, has been instructed to ensure that shooting practice was allowed only in the ranges that have sufficient hill backdrop behind the firing bund.





Wherever the ranges are located close to human habitations, special structures should be erected to prevent bullets straying outside, said the police chief, who also directed the committee to come up with foolproof measures to ensure the safety at all the firing ranges in State.





Apart from the ranges that were formed in recent years, every district has at least one active firing range, said a senior officer. Rules mandate all personnel to attend an annual practise session in their respective range, said another official.





The misfire incident happened on December 30 at Pasumalaipatti shooting range where CISF personnel were training. K Pugalendhi (11), who had come to visit his grandfather Muthu during school holidays, was playing in front of the house when a bullet his head.





Despite undergoing an emergency surgery, he later succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Another bullet was found lodged in the house.