Only fully vaxed on local trains from January 10

Chennai :

In view of the steep rise in new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, passengers who have received the two doses of vaccination would be allowed to travel on suburban trains with effect from January 10, the Southern Railway (SR) said on Saturday.





In its new set of guidelines, SR, announced that only passengers in possession of vaccination certificates (both doses) will be permitted to travel in suburban trains. The passengers will need to produce the certificate for the issue of journey/season tickets at the counter along with valid ID proofs.





A notification stated that passengers already possessing season tickets issued prior to Saturday, must necessarily carry the second dose vaccination certificate along with valid ID proofs and produce the same on demand by the ticket checking staff. UTS on the mobile app service will not be available.









The SR further said that suburban train services shall operate with 50% seating capacity. The proposed restrictions will come into effect from 4am on January 10 (Monday) till 11.59 pm on January 31, 2022 for suburban train services in Chennai region, including the extended areas. It further warned that railway administration would impose a penalty of Rs 500 if passengers were found without masks.