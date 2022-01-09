Godowns at affordable rent for farmers inaugurated by Stalin

Thiruchirapalli :

A godown facility with 500 metric tonne (mt) capacity set up by the Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business department to help farmers stock their products at an affordable rent was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin through video conferencing on Saturday.





Sources said, samba, kuruvai and thalady cultivation has been undertaken in an area of 1.92 hectare in Tiruvarur district and 7.83 lakh MT paddy has been produced. The state government, in order to prevent damaged to these harvested paddy from natural calamities, established several godowns to stock their products.





Accordingly, it was decided to open godowns through the agriculture marketing department, at Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Nannilam, Mithupettai, Mannargudi, Kottur, Nidamangalam, Kudavasal, Koradacherry and Valangaiman with a total capacity of 16,000 mt at an estimated cost of Rs Rs 24.30 crore. As part of the project, godowns were completed at Tiruvarur, Poonthottam, Mannargudi and Thiuruthuraipoondi and were inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The remaining buildings are under different stages of construction.





The government has urged farmers to make use of the facilities. Soon after the inauguration by the Chief Minister, Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj and DRO P Chidambaran and others spoke. Deputy Director Lakshmikanthan, RDO Balachandran and others were present.