Pongal gift: Stalin conducts surprise checks on ration shops

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin along with ministers Duraimurugan, K Ponmudi and PK Sekar Babu paid a surprise visit to ration shops in the city to check the distribution of Pongal gift to ration card holders.





The Chief Minister who visited the Anna Sathya Nagar ration shop also gave away the Pongal gift hampers to the beneficiaries and enquired about the quality of the groceries issued to them.





Earlier in the day, the CM also congratulated the irrigation minister Duraimurugan after the party seior conveyed that the state had bagged the All India third prize from the ministry of Jal Shakthi for its water conservation efforts.





It may be noted that on Friday AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam alleged that the Pongal gift groceries issued to the public were of substandard quality.