35 lakh in Tamil Nadu eligible for booster doses: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday briefed reporters that 35 lakh people in Tamil Nadu are eligible for booster doses, which will be inaugurated by Chief Ministers Stalin. Ma Subramanian was inspecting the 18th mega vaccination camp held at Indira Nagar, Velachery. Over 50,000 vaccination sites have been set for the 18th camp, according to Subramanian.





He expressed pleasure in revealing vaccination statistics and said that Chennai has upped it's vaccination rate. The city has completed vaccinating 92% and 71% of the eligible population for the first and second doses respectively. The State is trailing behind the capital city with 87.35% partial vaccination and 61.46% complete vaccination.





On the recently commenced vaccination for children from age 15-18, out of the eligible 33 lakh children 21,52,755 children have received their first dose, Subramanian added. He said one in seven doses administered in India is from Tamil Nadu.





He said the State will kickstart its booster dose camps on January 10 as instructed by the Union government. The eligible people for receiving the booster doses are ascertained to be 35,46,000. The breakup of this category has been issued: frontline workers make up to 9,78,000; sanitation workers make up to 5,65,000 and people aged above 60 with comorbidities make up to 20,03,000.





The Health Minister strictly following the guidelines issued by the Union government informed only those who have completed 35 weeks from vaccination could receive the booster shot, and only those vaccines that they have received earlier.





Lauding Stalin for volunteering the inauguration of vaccine camps of various categories, Ma Subramanian said the booster dose vaccine camp will be launched by Stalin on January 10 at 9 am in Pattinambakkam.