40,288 applications received for MBBS admissions, highest in two years

Chennai :

The Directorate of Medical Education received a total of 40,288 applications from MBBS candidates until Friday, the last day to submit applications.





Health officials said that this is highest in the last two years and the rank list is expected to be released on the third week of January.





The applications for medical admissions in Tamil Nadu for a total of 6,958 MBBS seats in the state began on December 19. A total of 1,450 seats are allotted for the 11 new medical colleges and 1,925 BDS seats are available, according to a senior health department official.





Dr P Vasanthamani, Additional Director of Medical Education / Secretary Selection Committee said, “The rank list is expected to be released on the third week of January. As we have to standardize and process the applications.”



