UP tops, Tamil Nadu 3rd in water conservation

New Delhi :

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the best state in water conservation efforts for 2020, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Friday.





The Ministry of Jal Shakti awarded Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu second and third ranks, respectively, for their work and efforts towards water conservation. Addressing the 2020 National Water Awards, the Minister for Jal Shakti said the country required 1,000 billion cubic metres of water per year to cater to its agriculture, irrigation, industrial and domestic requirements. “The usage of water is increasing but its availability is decreasing. Rainfall patterns are changing... By 2050, the demand for water would rise from 1,000 billion cubic metres to 1,400-1,500 billion cubic metres. So, we must move ahead with a positive attitude and take effective steps,” Shekhawat said.





In southern zone, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala was awarded the best district, followed by Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.




