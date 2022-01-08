Area near Vellore CMC hospital declared as containment zone

Vellore :

Following a new cluster on Babu Rao street opposite the CMC hospital, a portion of it was converted to a containment area on Friday.





Sources said the new infections were among the attendees of patients who came to the CMC for treatment from other states. Officials have ordered the owners of the lodges where the attendees are staying to provide food for the infected.





Meanwhile, Tirupattur Collector Amar Kuswaha has readied a war room based on the orders of the Chief Secretary. The war room can be contacted at 04179-229008 and the control room at 04179-222111. The administration has also set up 14 check posts to curb inter-district travel.



