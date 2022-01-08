HEIs to accept all academic certificates through DigiLocker account

Chennai :

Now, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Tamil Nadu will accept degree certificates, mark sheets and other documents from their DigiLocker account in a bid to enhance the reach of the National Academic Depository (NAD) scheme implemented by the Centre.





NAD is an online storehouse of academic awards such as degree certificates, mark sheets lodged by the HEIs in a digital format and it facilitates students to get authentic documents and certificates in digital format directly from their original issuers anytime and anywhere without any physical interference.





The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a circular to the HEIs here, pointed out that the Ministry of Education has designated the commission as an authorised body to implement NAD as a permanent scheme without payments of any user charges in cooperation with the DigiLocker as a single depository of NAD.





Accordingly, HEIs could register themselves and upload academic awards of their students on NAD through the Digi Locker portal.





The DigiLocker platform of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has the facility to pull students’ original degree credentials, mark sheets, and other documents, which were uploaded by the institutions on the portal concerned. These electronic records available on the DigiLocker platform are valid documents as per the provisions of the IT Act 2000.





Rajnish Jain, secretary, UGC, in his intimation to all the vice-chancellors of universities and principal secretary of Higher Education Department, urged to accept degree certificates, mark sheets and other documents from the students through the DigiLocker account.







