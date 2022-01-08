Ex-worker of Arakkonam Municipality kills self by jumping into well

Arcot :

A former temporary worker of Arakkonam Municipality committed suicide by jumping into an unused well inside the civic body premises on Friday.





Based on information that the body of a woman was found floating in the well, Arakkonam town police called the local Fire and Rescue Services. The latter successfully retrieved the woman’s body which was then sent to the Arakkonam GH for post mortem.





Investigation revealed that the victim was Jothi (50), wife of Jayasankaran, a security staffer in a private firm. Jothi was previously employed by the local body on daily wage basis, but stopped due to health issues. Police suspect that depression over her continued illness could have forced her to take the extreme step.



