11.54 acres in Kurudampalayam for CRPF training marked ‘danger’ zone

Coimbatore :

The state has declared 11.54.5 hectares falling under Kurudampalayam village in Coimbatore district as ‘danger zone’ in view of the permission accorded for field firing practices by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).





“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 9 of the Manoeuvres Field Firing and Artillery Practice Act, 1938 (Central Act V of 1938), the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby defines the area spread over on 11.54.5 hectares, within which, the field firing practices may be carried out periodically from March 8, 2022 till March 7, 2027,” said Public Dept Secretary D Jagannathan, in an order issued on Friday. The Central Training College, CRPF, is at Kurudampalayam.



