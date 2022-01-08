Devotees seek exemption from night curfew for padayatra to Palani

Coimbatore :

Devotees, who take a long journey by walk (padayatra) to worship Lord Murugan during ‘Thaipoosam’ festival at the famous Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani have urged the government to relax the night curfew. Thousands of devotees from several Western districts and from across Tamil Nadu used to walk at night (to avoid heat in the day) to the temple to fulfill their vows. ‘Palani Malai Padayatra Committee’ member Muthurathinam said that restrictions during night have come in the way of devotees offering prayers for ‘Thaipoosam’ festival. “The government should grant special permission for devotees to walk during night. Also, adequate buses should be arranged to take them to the temple,” he said.











