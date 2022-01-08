Tourist spots in The Nilgiris to enforce time restrictions from Saturday

Tourists will be allowed entry only from 10 am to 3 pm in all spots in the Nilgiris

Chennai :

Tourists will be allowed entry only from 10 am to 3 pm in all spots in the Nilgiris from Saturday.





In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has enforced time restrictions in all the gardens maintained by the Horticulture Department, boat houses run by TTDC and other ecotourism spots in the hills.





So far, the tourists were allowed from 7 am to 6 30 pm. On Friday, only those who were vaccinated with double dose were allowed entry into the Government Botanical Garden. Hence, many tourists, who were vaccinated with a single dose returned disappointed. Similarly, bookings for guest houses in Anamalai Tiger Reserve were stopped for two days during weekends.



