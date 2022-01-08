First supplementary estimates for Rs 3,719 cr tabled in TN Assembly

Chennai :

The state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan tabled the first supplementary estimates (FSE) in the House for a sum of Rs 3,719.65 crore for the year 2021-22. Detailing the FSE, the Finance Minister said that the government has accorded additional sanction for a sum of Rs 887.66 crore towards the distribution of Pongal Gift Hampers to all rice ration card holders and Sri Lankan Tamil families in rehabilitation camps. The state had also sanctioned a sum of Rs 132.59 crore towards pandemic relief distribution of grocery kits to ration cardholders. The Finance Minister noted that the sanctioning of Rs 805.93 crore for utilisation of health sector grant. For disaster management a sum of Rs 300 crore was sanctioned, Thiaga Rajan noted.



