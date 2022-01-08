Bill to reduce co-ops’ tenure to 3 yrs moved in Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin replying to the debate on motion of thanks to Governor’s address in the Assembly

Chennai :

Amidst reduction of working hours due to fast-spreading of Omicron variant of Covid, the state Assembly concluded by introducing bills reducing the tenure of Cooperative Societies from five to three years. The state also brought in bills for the formation of new municipal corporations.





Local Administration Minister KN Nehru introduced bills for the creation of municipal corporations for Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Sivakasi, Karur, Tambaram and Kumbakonam.





Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy introduced a bill to bring down the term of office of societies from 5 to 3 years, which the Opposition AIADMK termed as a political move and a murder of democracy.





Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami objected to the move and said it will reduce the tenure of the existing society members. After registering opposition, the AIADMK walked out of the House and stayed away for the rest of the session.





Crop loans of 51,017 farmers in Salem, Namakkal waived





Meanwhile, the state has decided to waive crop loans to the tune of Rs 501.69 crore of 51,017 farmers who had availed loans in violation of rules.





Making a statement under Rule 110 of the Assembly (first by a Minister in many years), Cooperative Minister Periyasamy said that excess loan was availed by misrepresenting the crop cultivated and inflating the area under cultivation without obtaining the sitta and adangal from concerned VAOs. The farmers had availed excess loans by claiming to be cultivating turmeric and banana. They have also inflated the area under cultivation, by offering self declaration, the Minister said.





“Though such violations had happened in other districts, about 97 per cent (Rs 501.69 crore of the Rs 516.92 crore) of the two (aforesaid) types of violations were mostly identified in the two districts,” the Minister informed the House.











