No intention to close Amma Canteens: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday clarified in the Assembly that his government has no intention to shelve the projects of the previous AIADMK regime.





Hitting out at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for accusing his government of winding up Amma Clinics and attempting to close Amma Canteens, Stalin, replying to the debate on the motion to thank the Governor for his address, said “I have no intention to shut down any Amma Canteen. Hence, I announced immediately after returning to power that Amma Canteens would continue. My stand remains still the same. It will continue to be so. I would like to inform the LoP that it will not change.”





Listing out the various schemes of the previous DMK regime shelved during the 10-year AIADMK tenure, the CM asked, “Who converted the Assembly at Omandurar complex into a hospital? Who attempted to convert the Anna Centenary library? Who removed Kalaignar’s name from Kalaignar insurance scheme, Beach Park and the hall in Queen Mary’s College and covered his name in Samacheer Kalvi textbooks?”





Recalling House leader Duraimurugan’s statement on closure of Amma Canteens, Stalin said, “As far as I am concerned, I have no intention to close any Amma Canteen.”





On Law and Order





Moreover, the CM lashed out at Leader of Opposition for criticising the Law and Order situation in the state and said that they (AIADMK) do not deserve to talk about it.





Stalin wondered, “Do they deserve to talk about L & O. From Kodanadu to Pollachi sex racket and Gutkha, they have left many imprints. The state people know that very well. I do not want to talk in detail about it and make this satta sabai (Law making Assembly), a satha sabai (a noisy place). Before blaming, they should take a quick look at the stain in their hands.”





About Rs 132.12 crore has been released from the State Disaster Management Fund towards relief to farmers whose crops were damaged in recent rains, added Chief Minister Stalin during his reply.











