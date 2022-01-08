Rs 33 cr IT boost for TN Forest Department

Chennai :

In a major boost to the Forest Department, the state has sanctioned Rs 33 crore to implement various information technology-assisted conservation and data base projects.





As part of the project, the department would take up a geo positioning survey of forest blocks and prepare geo database on its jurisdiction. This would strengthen the record details of forest lands also enhance the IT infrastructure of TN Forest Department, official sources said.





A government order issued by environment secretary Supriya Sahu said that the principal chief conservator of forest, head of the forest force had sent a proposal on major components under which geo survey for boundary details, developing a centralised spatial database for forest department and end to end computerisation of activities are planned.



