In a first, TN postal circle’s philately exhibition go virtual

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Postal Circle is hosting a virtual philately exhibition titled TN Digipex 2022. The ongoing exhibition that will end on January 10 has the theme - India's rich cultural heritage. This virtual exhibition is supported by South India Philatelists’ Association (SIPA), Chennai. B Mahesh Parekh, secretary of SIPA, tells DT Next, “Our aim is to help people know what stamp collecting is all about and its importance in today's world. Through our association, we are also helping people evolve from a collector to philatelist. This virtual exhibition is being hosted to promote the hobby of stamp collecting and give an opportunity for the philatelists to showcase their collections."





A total of 289 frames are being displayed in this online exhibition. "An e-catalogue with the list of all the participants and their exhibit themes is uploaded on the website. There are two classifications for the exhibits - non-competitive and competitive class. The invitee class has various titles like hand-struck postage stamps of India, early Indian cancellations, British India, British India Queen Victoria postal stationery, holograms, fleeting beauties, Mahatma Gandhi: his life and legacy, underwater angels and more. The titles that come under Indian theme are Bharat Ratna winners, 100 years of Indian cinema, Indian freedom fighters, gems of Bengal, collection of miniature sheets and fauna.”





Special covers with special cancellations will be brought out during the exhibition on different themes. As part of TN Digipex, an online philately workshop will be conducted on January 8 from 10.30 to 11.30 am by senior philatelist PS Seshadri.



