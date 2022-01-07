Fri, Jan 07, 2022

Stalin writes to External Affairs Minister to secure the release of Fishermen.

Published: Jan 07,202209:09 PM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to secure the release of 56 Indian fishermen who are in the custody of Sri Lanka since December 2021.

MK Stalin and Dr. S Jaishankar
Chennai:
