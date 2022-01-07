Government doctors to stage protest on Jan 19 over pay hike, Covid relief

Chennai :

The legal coordination committee members for government doctors have presented their demands to Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday, including pay-hike, and COVID relief.





They have demanded that the government should increase the amount of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for doctors who died of the infection. If these demands are not met by next week, the doctors are planning to stage a protest on January 19.





“We lost nine doctors of our medical brethren during the pandemic, however, the government assured Rs 50 lakh as well as government job for a family member commiserating their qualification are still not granted to those families. So, we urge the State government to provide monthly salaries to their families till the period of superannuation. Also, to increase the amount from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore,” said Dr S Perumal Pillai, President, Legal coordination Committee for Government Doctors.





As students are increasing in the government medical colleges, they want 20 -30 percent additional teaching faculties in these institutions. In August 2019, the MBBS students’ strength went up from 150 – 250 in the Physiology department at Madurai Medical College.





“But the faculties reduced from 11 – 5 after a few months in the same year. According to National Medical Commission norms for 250 students at least 9 tutors should be there, but till date, only five teaching faculties are there,” said Dr Perumal.





Also, two years of rural service (DPH/DMS) is a must for all promotions, and those who are promoted already without the rural service they should be posted accordingly. They have also included their long-pending demand for pay hikes which is not addressed by the State government.





“We have presented the demands to the state Health Minister and Health Secretary on Friday if it not addressed by next week. We have decided to go for agitations in order to attract the attention of our Chief Minister, for that we are planning to go on strike on January 19 and hunger strike on February 10 in Chennai,” said Dr Syed Thahir Hussain, Secretary, Legal coordination Committee for Government Doctors.