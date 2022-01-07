Police probing activist’s complaint on sexual abuse of tribal girl

Coimbatore :

In his complaint, Danraj claimed that the minor was kidnapped and gang raped by around five men in a secluded spot in Top Slip on January 1. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under Pocso Act. Police said that the girl and her family members however refuted any incident of sexual assault during a preliminary inquiry. The girl was subjected to a medical test at Pollachi Government Hospital to ascertain if she was sexually abused. Police said that they could reveal, if the girl was abused only based on the medical reports.





Meanwhile, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has urged the state government and police to deliver justice to the girl by speeding up investigation and provide stringent punishment to the accused. “The girl from a tribal hamlet was sedated and sexually assaulted by a group of men in the afternoon on the New Year day. She was then left blindfolded before her house at 7 pm,” he said.