Modi Pongal fest put off, says BJP

Chennai :

‘Modi Pongal Festival,’ in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend here on January 12, has been postponed in view of the fast spread of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, BJP state president K Annamalai said in Madurai on Thursday.





Also, the Prime Minister is scheduled to take part in a programme to be organised by the state on the same day in Virudhunagar. However, the state would decide on whether to organise the programme as per schedule, he told reporters.





Further, Annamalai said jallikattu should not be postponed at any cost and he felt the need for conducting the event as per schedule, following COVID rules.





Earlier, BJP cadres led by Annamalai staged a candle light procession from Tallakulam Outpost to Tamukkam grounds in Madurai condemning the recent security lapse happened in the Congress-ruled Punjab, during Modi’s scheduled to visit Ferozepur for a programme.





Meanwhile, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami also condemned Punjab government for not providing sufficient security for PM.