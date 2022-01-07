Cops harassing kin’s advocate: Bar Council

Chennai :

“A woman named Lakshmi had approached the HC’s Madurai bench seeking a direction to police not to harass the petitioner in the name of inquiry. Advocate E Marees Kumar had appeared for the petitioner. Recently, he filed an affidavit before the Madurai bench narrating about the hindrance caused by the police officials by entering his house without any permission for interrogating the whereabouts of his client, ” PS Amalraj, secretary, BCTN&PY said in his complaint. Lakshmi is the sister of Bhalaji.





According to the BCTN&PY, the Madurai Bench has heavily condemned the act of the police which searched the advocate without prior order from a magistrate court.





Amalraj also pointed out another incident of police officials entering the office of Thiyaga Kamarajan, a senior member of the Thanjavur Bar Association without prior permission and brutally damaged his office in the guise of searching for an accused.