Tirupur farmers protest building of new toll gate on irrigation pond

Tiruppur :





A four-laned road has been laid above the already existing road without either widening or enhancing facilities. At many places, the road runs through a two lane way,” said farmers. The protesting farmers claimed that toll should be collected only for roads developed through public private partnership mode. Here, the entire stretch was laid with government funding and without acquiring any additional land for the purpose. Setting up the toll gate may badly affect a large number of workers and farmers coming into Tirupur city, they said.

A large number of farmers besieged the Velampatti toll gate on Avinashipalayam-Avinashi Road in Tirupur on Thursday alleging that it was built on an irrigation pond. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has laid the four lane national highway and works are underway to collect toll at Velampatti area. “Of the total 31 km, 20 km fall under Tirupur Corporation limits.