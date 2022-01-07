HC allows termination of 6-month-old pregnancy of abuse victim

Madurai :





The victim was taken to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital and the doctors advised that the pregnancy should be terminated. Since the pregnancy is more than 20 weeks, the order of the Court is required to terminate it. Taking note of the girl’s and medical opinion, Justice GR Swaminathan in his order directed the Dean of Madurai Medical College and Hospital to take appropriate steps to terminate the pregnancy.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court allowed a minor girl to undergo termination of her six month pregnancy after taking into consideration medical advice. The aggrieved parent of the victim of the sexual abuse sought legal intervention to abort the fetus. The victim is a 17-year-old girl. As per recommendation of the Child Welfare Committee, Madurai, through a letter dated December 22, 2021, as stated in the FIR by the Vadipatti police under Sections 5 (1), 5 (j) (ii) and 6 of Pocso Act on December 17 last year, the accused one Thangapandi (44), a mini bus driver had physical relationship with the minor girl, who got pregnant as a result.