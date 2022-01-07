Police to form children’s clubs to prevent minors taking to crimes: IGP

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the 61st State level police sports and games meet, IGP Balakrishnan said, the sports and games meet is not meant for winning, but for reducing mental pressure.
Thiruchirapalli: In order to sensitise minors against involving in serious offences, police Children’s clubs would be established in villages by each respective police station, said IGP (Central zone) V Balakrishnan on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the 61st State level police sports and games meet, IGP Balakrishnan said, the sports and games meet is not meant for winning, but for reducing mental pressure. Meanwhile, the IGP said that number of juveniles involving in grievous crimes has been increasing and those habitual offenders make them involve in such offences. “We are planning to establish children’s clubs in all the police stations across the zone to sensitise the children against involving in such offences,” he stressed.
