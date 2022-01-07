Army starts work to erect memorial pillar for CDS at crash site in Coonoor

A team of staff surveyed the crash site to identify the exact location to raise the pillar in memory of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others, who lost their life after an M1-17VH helicopter crashed near Nanjappa Chatiram village on December 8.
Coimbatore: The army personnel from Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington have commenced preliminary works to set up a memorial pillar at the helicopter crash site in Coonoor. A team of staff surveyed the crash site to identify the exact location to raise the pillar in memory of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others, who lost their life after an M1-17VH helicopter crashed near Nanjappa Chatiram village on December 8. Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi, who is on visit to The Nilgiris, visited the crash site along with his family members on Thursday. He paid tributes to the CDS and others by placing a wreath before a banner with their photos. The crash site, which was under the control of the army, was opened for public on December 26 after the wreckage was removed.
